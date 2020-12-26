Global  
 

Reward Pool Grows to Over $300K After Nashville Blast

Newsmax Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Businesses and TV personalities in Nashville are offering more than $300,000 in reward money to catch those responsible for the massive explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning."
