Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Tweets Rants Regarding Mitch McConnell, Stimulus Check, Twitter

HNGN Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Trump Tweets Rants Regarding Mitch McConnell, Stimulus Check, TwitterPresident Donald Trump condemned Senator Mitch McConnell and Twitter as he continued to denounce the 2020 Presidential Election results in a series of tweets on Christmas Eve.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects [Video]

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
Congress Agrees To $900 Billion COVID Stimulus [Video]

Congress Agrees To $900 Billion COVID Stimulus

Congress Agrees To $900 Billion COVID Stimulus

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
Trump bashes McConnell for recognizing Biden victory [Video]

Trump bashes McConnell for recognizing Biden victory

President Donald Trump bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory and referring to him as President-elect, six weeks after Election Day.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:12Published