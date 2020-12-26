Global  
 

Couple tells their stories from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020
Grover Street is a traveling nurse from Colorado who has traveled to several hot spots during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife, Dr. Sandra Guidry, MD, works to ensure rural hospitals in the small towns you don't always hear about have enough resources to treat patients. They talked to Tom Hanson on CBSN about their experiences from the front lines.
Parents of ‘Balloon Boy’ Are Pardoned by Colorado’s Governor

 Richard and Mayumi Heene were accused of concocting a hoax after their 6-year-old son was feared to have floated away in a balloon in 2009. The boy was found..
NYTimes.com

COVID-19 Outbreak at 2 Colorado In-N-Outs, 80 Positive Tests

 In-N-Out's famous for its burger spread, but there's a new spread at the fast-food joint -- COVID. At least 80 employees have tested positive for coronavirus at..
TMZ.com

'Balloon boy hoax' parents pardoned in Colorado

 The couple were convicted of the hoax in 2009 after saying their son was carried away by a balloon.
BBC News

Experts Issue Warnings After 3 Skiers Die in Colorado Avalanches

 State and local authorities urged skiers to be vigilant and monitor forecasts, particularly in mountainous backcountry areas.
NYTimes.com

Two sentenced for selling alcohol to woman who caused fatal crash

 Colorado State Patrol estimated Lindsey Ward's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.
CBS News

$64,000 air ambulance tab highlights hole in Colorado surprise billing law

 State legislation bill limiting the "surprise bills" patients receive when they get medical care doesn't apply to emergency flights.
Denver Post

