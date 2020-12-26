Couple tells their stories from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Grover Street is a traveling nurse from Colorado who has traveled to several hot spots during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife, Dr. Sandra Guidry, MD, works to ensure rural hospitals in the small towns you don't always hear about have enough resources to treat patients. They talked to Tom Hanson on CBSN about their experiences from the front lines.
Grover Street is a traveling nurse from Colorado who has traveled to several hot spots during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife, Dr. Sandra Guidry, MD, works to ensure rural hospitals in the small towns you don't always hear about have enough resources to treat patients. They talked to Tom Hanson on CBSN about their experiences from the front lines.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Colorado State of the United States of America
Parents of ‘Balloon Boy’ Are Pardoned by Colorado’s GovernorRichard and Mayumi Heene were accused of concocting a hoax after their 6-year-old son was feared to have floated away in a balloon in 2009. The boy was found..
NYTimes.com
COVID-19 Outbreak at 2 Colorado In-N-Outs, 80 Positive TestsIn-N-Out's famous for its burger spread, but there's a new spread at the fast-food joint -- COVID. At least 80 employees have tested positive for coronavirus at..
TMZ.com
'Balloon boy hoax' parents pardoned in ColoradoThe couple were convicted of the hoax in 2009 after saying their son was carried away by a balloon.
BBC News
Experts Issue Warnings After 3 Skiers Die in Colorado AvalanchesState and local authorities urged skiers to be vigilant and monitor forecasts, particularly in mountainous backcountry areas.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources