Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brad Raffensperger to Newsmax TV: Georgia Voter ID Law a Line of Fraud Defense

Newsmax Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Amid a contentious review of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Newsmax TV noted his state's voter ID law helps protect its election from voter fraud and will be used to root out "bogus" residents trying to vote.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Ally Lawyer Calls For Arrest Of Georgia Senators Perdue, Loeffler [Video]

Trump Ally Lawyer Calls For Arrest Of Georgia Senators Perdue, Loeffler

Conservative attorney L. Lin Wood seemed to suggest on Friday that Georgia's Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler should be arrested. Wood asserts that the pair engaged in a scheme to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud [Video]

AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud

Barr made the comments during a Monday news conference.They were a response to questions about President Donald Trump's recent proposal to appoint a special counsel to investigate his false claims of..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Accusations of voter fraud in Jefferson County [Video]

Accusations of voter fraud in Jefferson County

Denver7 found that voters who the Jefferson County GOP claimed were dead are, in fact, alive.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia congressman releases report claiming election workers "purposefully" committed ballot fraud

 (Natural News) Voter fraud definitely took place in Georgia, and state Sen. William T. Ligon has released the proof. A new bombshell report in his possession...
NaturalNews.com