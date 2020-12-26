Brad Raffensperger to Newsmax TV: Georgia Voter ID Law a Line of Fraud Defense

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Ally Lawyer Calls For Arrest Of Georgia Senators Perdue, Loeffler



Conservative attorney L. Lin Wood seemed to suggest on Friday that Georgia's Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler should be arrested. Wood asserts that the pair engaged in a scheme to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud



Barr made the comments during a Monday news conference.They were a response to questions about President Donald Trump's recent proposal to appoint a special counsel to investigate his false claims of.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago Accusations of voter fraud in Jefferson County



Denver7 found that voters who the Jefferson County GOP claimed were dead are, in fact, alive. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Georgia congressman releases report claiming election workers "purposefully" committed ballot fraud (Natural News) Voter fraud definitely took place in Georgia, and state Sen. William T. Ligon has released the proof. A new bombshell report in his possession...

NaturalNews.com 6 days ago



