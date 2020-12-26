Global  
 

Biden calls for Trump to sign COVID-19 economic relief package

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The president has not signed a bipartisan bill that would provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans.
News video: Stimulus package latest

 President Trump's call for changes to the relief package will make the process takelonger.

