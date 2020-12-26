Global  
 

Federal Agents Search for Clues of Culprit in Nashville Blast

NYTimes.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Investigators said they were working to determine whether more than one person was involved in the Christmas Day explosion that rattled Nashville.
FBI says "no indication of additional explosive threats" after Nashville explosion

 The FBI and Nashville authorities said Saturday that they were still searching through the massive crime scene after a Christmas Day explosion. There is no..
CBS News

12/26: CBS This Morning Saturday

 Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say; The Dish: Cajun specialties from Chef Melissa Martin
CBS News

Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville bombing

 Nashville police have said they believe the bombing to be an "intentional act."
CBS News

