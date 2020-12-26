Global  
 

Following Nashville Bombing, NYPD Steps Up Presence At Communication Hubs

Gothamist Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Following Nashville Bombing, NYPD Steps Up Presence At Communication HubsEmergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.

In a statement, the NYPD says it's closely monitoring the bombing investigation. [ more › ]
