At age 9, Dr. Salk was one of the first to get the polio vaccine in the 1950s that was invented by his father. Salk, now 76, says he's hugely impressed by the rapid development of the COVID vaccine.Full Article
From Polio To The COVID Vaccine, Dr. Peter Salk Sees Great Progress
NPR 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
His father helped wipe out polio and thinks beating COVID-19 will be just as difficult
USA Today News (Domestic)
Dr. Peter Salk was one of the first children to receive his father's vaccine in 1953. Here's what he thinks could happen with the..