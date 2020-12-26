From Polio To The COVID Vaccine, Dr. Peter Salk Sees Great Progress

NPR

Published

At age 9, Dr. Salk was one of the first to get the polio vaccine in the 1950s that was invented by his father. Salk, now 76, says he's hugely impressed by the rapid development of the COVID vaccine.

