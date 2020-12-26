Gingerbread Monolith Delights San Francisco on Christmas Day
In true pop-up art fashion, a nearly 7-foot-tall monolith made of gingerbread mysteriously appeared on a San Francisco hilltop on Christmas Day and collapsed the next day.
