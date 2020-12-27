Global  
 

NY officials investigating clinic for 'fraudulently' obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine

FOXNews.com Sunday, 27 December 2020
New York police and the state's Department of Health are investigating Parcare Community Health Network on charges that it allegedly "fraudulently" obtained Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. 
News video: Covid vaccine: 51 lakh people in priority list, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Covid vaccine: 51 lakh people in priority list, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 06:34

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state machinery is ready to vaccinate people as soon the vaccine gets approval. Kejriwal said that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase which includes health workers, frontline workers, people over 50 years of age or those with...

