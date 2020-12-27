NY officials investigating clinic for 'fraudulently' obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () New York police and the state's Department of Health are investigating Parcare Community Health Network on charges that it allegedly "fraudulently" obtained Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
