You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Europe starts coronavirus vaccine rollout



Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 20 hours ago EU countries start to receive COVID vaccine



Greece, Spain, Romania, Italy and Bulgaria have all begun to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:15 Published 22 hours ago Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot



Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica begin mass immunisation campaigns as Argentina receives first vaccines from Russia. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 2 days ago