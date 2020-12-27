Girl Scouts rebuke Boy Scouts in escalating recruitment war

Global  
 

The Girl Scouts are in a "highly damaging" recruitment war with the Boy Scouts after the latter opened its core services to girls, leading to marketplace confusion and some girls unwittingly joining the Boy Scouts, lawyers for the century-old Girl Scouts organization claim...
