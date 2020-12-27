Girl Scouts Rebuke Boy Scouts in Escalating Recruitment War
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The Girl Scouts are in a "highly damaging" recruitment war with the Boy Scouts after the latter opened its core services to girls, leading to marketplace confusion and some girls unwittingly joining the Boy Scouts, lawyers for the century-old Girl Scouts organization claim...
The Girl Scouts are in a "highly damaging" recruitment war with the Boy Scouts after the latter opened its core services to girls, leading to marketplace confusion and some girls unwittingly joining the Boy Scouts, lawyers for the century-old Girl Scouts organization claim...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources