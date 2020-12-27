Going to Plan B: When COVID pulls the rug out from under you
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Plans and structure are vital to our functioning and preparing for the future – and so with the pandemic forcing us to toss our plans out the window this year, how should we move forward into 2021? Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with psychology professors, a psychiatrist, and a wedding planner about why it's important now to focus on the small, more manageable details of daily life.
