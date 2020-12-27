Transcript: Mayor John Cooper on "Face the Nation"
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The following is a transcript of an interview with Nashville Mayor John Cooper that aired Sunday, December 27, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with Nashville Mayor John Cooper that aired Sunday, December 27, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Cooper (Tennessee politician) Mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Nashville officials give update on Christmas blastNashville Mayor John Cooper, police chief John Drake and fire chief William Swann updated reporters Friday evening about 12 hours after a massive blast wounded..
CBS News
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
CBS Weekend News, December 26, 2020Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified by authorities; Hospitals nationwide worry about post-Christmas COVID-19 surge
CBS News
Nashville explosion 'probably suicide bombing'Investigators are conducting DNA tests after human remains were found and a house has been searched.
BBC News
U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources