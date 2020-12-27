Today in History for December 27

Watch: Ajmer man gifts plot of land on Moon to wife on wedding anniversary



Ajmer’s Dharmendra Anija gifted his wife, Sapna Anija, three acres of land on moon on their eight wedding anniversary. Dharmendra said that he bought the land on the celestial body as he wanted to do something special for his wife on their wedding anniversary. “It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the moon for her," he said. Dharmendra's wife Sapna said she never expected to receive such a special gift from her husband. Dharmendra bought the land through Luna Society International, a firm in New York City, USA. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970