Today in History for December 27

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Soviet Union invades Afghanistan; Charles Darwin sets out on round-the-world voyage; Radio City Music Hall opens in New York; James Barrie's play "Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up" opens in London. (Dec. 27)
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo
News video: Trailer: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture

Trailer: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture 00:52

 Our new series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture" lands December 28th! We'll be publishing a new episode every day throughout the week. Today, geek culture has exploded into the mainstream, with the underdogs of yore now the creators and consumers of pop culture! How did so much change? Join us as...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Radio City Music Hall Radio City Music Hall Concert hall and music venue in New York City


Soviet Union Soviet Union Federal socialist state in Europe and Asia (1922 to 1991)

Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98

 George Blake, a former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union and passed some of the most coveted Western secrets to..
New Zealand Herald

George Blake, Last in Line of Cold War Spies Who Betrayed Britain, Dies at 98

 Soviet secret agent George Blake gestures as he speaks at a presentation of a book of letters written by other spies from a British prison, in Moscow June 28,..
WorldNews

George Blake: Soviet Cold War spy and former MI6 officer dies in Russia

 Blake was one of the Cold War's most notorious double agents and betrayed dozens of MI6 personnel.
BBC News

Today in History for December 25th

 Highlights of this day in history: George Washington crosses the Delaware River; Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev resigns; Ousted Romanian leader Nicolae..
USATODAY.com

Charles Darwin Charles Darwin English naturalist and biologist

Precious Darwin notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge University Library [Video]

Precious Darwin notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge University Library

Two Charles Darwin manuscripts have been reported as stolen from CambridgeUniversity Library, two decades after they were last seen. Staff believed theprecious items had been “mis-shelved” within the vast archives late in 2000and the matter was not reported to Cambridgeshire Police until October 20 thisyear.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Trump says ‘elections far more secure’ in AFGHANISTAN in latest ‘voter fraud’ twitterstorm

 President Donald Trump has claimed that “elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run” than their American equivalent, recounting a..
WorldNews

Entire Taliban brass based in Pak, says its chief negotiator

 The disclosure by Mullah Baradar, the chief Taliban negotiator in the intra-Afghan peace talks, in a video that the entire Taliban leadership is based in..
IndiaTimes
MEA slams Pak's leadership for accusing India, calls it their daily routine to make humorous statements [Video]

MEA slams Pak's leadership for accusing India, calls it their daily routine to make humorous statements

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "India will host the next meeting between Uzbekistan, India, Iran on Chabahar; dates yet to be finalised. Afghanistan as a major stakeholder will be invited for this meeting." On being asked about the Pakistan leadership accusing India of conducting 'False Flag' operation, Srivastava added, "It has become a daily routine of Pakistan's leadership to make such fictitious and humorous statements. There is no basis for such statements and should be ignored."

Credit: ANI

India to invite Afghanistan to next meet on Chabahar port

 Afghanistan will be invited to the next meeting of India, Iran and Uzbekistan on joint use of strategically-located Chabahar port, the ministry of external..
IndiaTimes

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Rapper Lil Tjay Swarmed by NYPD Police During Music Video Shoot

 Rapper Lil Tjay had his music video shoot unceremoniously interrupted by New York cops, and it's unclear why he was targeted. The 19-year-old rapper was shooting..
TMZ.com
Watch: Ajmer man gifts plot of land on Moon to wife on wedding anniversary [Video]

Watch: Ajmer man gifts plot of land on Moon to wife on wedding anniversary

Ajmer’s Dharmendra Anija gifted his wife, Sapna Anija, three acres of land on moon on their eight wedding anniversary. Dharmendra said that he bought the land on the celestial body as he wanted to do something special for his wife on their wedding anniversary. “It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the moon for her," he said. Dharmendra's wife Sapna said she never expected to receive such a special gift from her husband. Dharmendra bought the land through Luna Society International, a firm in New York City, USA. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Need a break? Experts weigh in on the importance of wellness and relaxation

 "At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, anxiety-related searches hit a record high on Google as people were searching for answers on how to handle a year..
CBS News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

The Portable Priest lifting spirits in London

 Rev Pat Allerton has been visiting streets to deliver prayers and hymns during the pandemic.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal [Video]

Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal’s Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea canprove to be a turning point for his side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
London retail chief: It is heartbreaking to see shops closed on Boxing Day [Video]

London retail chief: It is heartbreaking to see shops closed on Boxing Day

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company, says Tier 4 has had a"huge impact" on Boxing Day sales, as shops have had to close on the majortrading day for the first time since 1871.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
London quiet as Tier 4 restrictions halt Boxing Day sales [Video]

London quiet as Tier 4 restrictions halt Boxing Day sales

Central London was quiet after coronavirus restrictions halted the traditionalBoxing Day sales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

J. M. Barrie J. M. Barrie Scottish novelist and playwright


This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens (Dec. 27) [Video]

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens (Dec. 27)

This Day in History:, Radio City Music Hall Opens. December 27, 1932. The world-famous, Art Deco theater is the brainchild of John D. Rockerfeller Jr. and was designed by Donald Deskey. Completed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26) [Video]

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26)

The History of , Boxing Day . Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce (Dec. 25) [Video]

This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce (Dec. 25)

This Day in History:, The First World War Christmas Truce. December 25, 1914. The Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe. It was one of the last..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories

Kanika Kapoor on her COVID-19 controversy: My kids received death threats, was told my career is finished

 In March, singer Kanika Kapoor invoked major controversy when she tested positive for coronavirus after returning from London. A lot of people *called her...
Mid-Day

The secret London walk with epic views and stunning wildlife no one knows about

The secret London walk with epic views and stunning wildlife no one knows about You can join this walk from any side of the capital
Croydon Advertiser

Hudson-Odoi delivers brutally honest verdict on Chelsea's collapse at Arsenal

Hudson-Odoi delivers brutally honest verdict on Chelsea's collapse at Arsenal Callum Hudson-Odoi has given his honest verdict of Chelsea's shock defeat to out-of-form London rivals Arsenal on Saturday night at the Emirates Stadium
Football.london Also reported by •News24