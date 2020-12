You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Sisolak celebrates his birthday today



Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak celebrates his birthday today, Dec 26. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 13 hours ago Circa welcomes its first overnight guests



Circa welcomes its first overnight guests ahead of the hotel tower opening on Monday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 13 hours ago Police investigate homicide near Tropicana, Eastern



Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on Jefferys Street near Eastern and Tropicana avenues. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources "CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, December 18, 2020 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."

CBS News 1 week ago