"Mobituaries": Hair Club for Men pitchman Sy Sperling
Sy Sperling wasn't just the founder of the Hair Club for Men, he was also a client. The follically-challenged entrepreneur, made famous for selling his hair restoration procedure on late-night TV, became a hirsute personification of the American Dream. "Mobituaries" host Mo Rocca looks back at the inspiring life of Sperling, who died earlier this year, a Hair Club for Men client to the end.
