AOC Warned to Not Primary Sen. Schumer in '22

Newsmax Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Liberal New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has officially been warned to not challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in 2022."I think it would be a primary driven by ambition more than by need," New York Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs...
