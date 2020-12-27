Global  
 

CBS2 Weather Headlines: Sunny, Seasonable Sunday; Flakes Possible Monday

CBS 2 Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
It's a sunny and seasonable day out there to finish off this last weekend of 2020. With less in the way of wind, the "feels like" temp won't be harsh either.
