Jobless benefits run out as Trump resists signing the relief bill.
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Lawmakers urge Trump to sign relief bill.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans; more infectious UK strain edges closer to USJobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Live politics updates: Biden bashes Trump's 'abdication of responsibility' on COVID relief bill"This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences," Biden said, warning Trump put unemployment aid and other vital services at risk.
USATODAY.com
Waiting for Joe Biden: How to make it through the final, awful days of Donald TrumpMarie Antoinette had nothing on Trump, who flew to Florida and hit the links after pardoning cronies and upending a desperately needed COVID relief deal.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources