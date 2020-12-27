Global  
 

Jobless benefits run out as Trump resists signing the relief bill.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo

Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo 02:06

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired overnight as a result of President Donald Trump's refusal to sign the relief bill passed by Congress. Laurie Perez reports.

