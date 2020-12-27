Rasmussen: 75 Percent Prefer Capitalism; 11 Percent Socialism
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The Democrat-socialist movement is not catching on as 75% of American voters prefer capitalism over socialism, and just 11% prefer socialism, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll."Polls depend on who you're asking," according to former Sen. Bernie Sanders, ...
