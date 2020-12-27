Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: Canada Joins Growing List Of Countries With UK Virus Variant

Gothamist Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Canada Joins Growing List Of Countries With UK Virus VariantPeople wearing face masks walk past a closed store at a shopping mall in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on December 1st, 2020.

Ontario health officials announced two cases of the UK virus variant were found. [ more › ]
