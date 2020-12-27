Ex-FBI Official Says Likely Nashville Explosion Work Of Suicide Bomber
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The former assistant director for counterintelligence for the FBI said Sunday that authorities will "very quickly" be able to determine the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day was the work of a suicide bomber...
