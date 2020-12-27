Global  
 

Ex-FBI Official Says Likely Nashville Explosion Work Of Suicide Bomber

Newsmax Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The former assistant director for counterintelligence for the FBI said Sunday that authorities will "very quickly" be able to determine the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day was the work of a suicide bomber...
News video: Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional

Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional 01:35

 Officials provide an update after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

