Braves Great Phil Niekro Passes Away at 81 Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, 81, died in his sleep overnight, the Atlanta Braves announced in a statement on Sunday.Niekro had battled cancer, but a cause of death was not reported."We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend, Phil Niekro," a statement from the... 👓 View full article

