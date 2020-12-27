Braves Great Phil Niekro Passes Away at 81
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, 81, died in his sleep overnight, the Atlanta Braves announced in a statement on Sunday.Niekro had battled cancer, but a cause of death was not reported."We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend, Phil Niekro," a statement from the...
