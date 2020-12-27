Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DeWine: COVID Restrictions Hit Small Biz Hard, But Helped Save Lives

Newsmax Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, on Sunday defended coronavirus mitigation efforts in his state that have especially hurt small businesses - saying it helped save lives.In an interview on CBS News' "Face The Nation," DeWine said "it is understandable that people are upset" with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How 3 in 4 Americans are finally indulging the hobbies they've been putting off [Video]

How 3 in 4 Americans are finally indulging the hobbies they've been putting off

The pandemic has shut down a lot, but it has given rise to one thing.According to new research, two in three Americans (63%) say COVID-19 has given them more time to escape into their hobbies and odd..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Governor DeWine to issue 21-day statewide curfew to combat COVID-19 [Video]

Governor DeWine to issue 21-day statewide curfew to combat COVID-19

Just hours new restrictions took effect limiting mass gatherings and activities Ohioans can engage in at large events like wedding receptions, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he plans to issue a..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:13Published