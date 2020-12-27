Global  
 

Nashville bombing suspect identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, police sources say

FOXNews.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The suspect allegedly behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, two law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.
