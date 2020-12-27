Nashville bombing suspect identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, police sources say
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The suspect allegedly behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, two law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.
The suspect allegedly behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, two law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources