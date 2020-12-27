12/27: Cooper, Figliuzzi, Gottlieb, Dewine, Whitmer
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
This week on "Face the Nation," an early Christmas morning explosion rocks the city of Nashville, and more than a million Americans have been vaccinated as coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations climb.
This week on "Face the Nation," an early Christmas morning explosion rocks the city of Nashville, and more than a million Americans have been vaccinated as coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations climb.
|
|
You Might Like