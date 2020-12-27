Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Charged in Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3

Newsmax Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
A U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting 00:54

 A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At Rockford Bowling Alley [Video]

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At Rockford Bowling Alley

Police said a shooter was in custody late Saturday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Man charged with three murders after US bowling alley shooting

 A man has been charged with murdering three people and wounding three others in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Belfast Telegraph

Florida man charged after 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Rockford bowling alley

 ROCKFORD, Ill. — A U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead...
Upworthy

Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others in what authorities believe was a random attack.A "person...
New Zealand Herald