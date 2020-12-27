Man Charged in Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
A U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday.
A U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources