Tattoo shop ruined in Nashville explosion after year of braving coronavirus pandemic: ‘It’s gone,’ owner says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Pride and Glory Tattoo owner Pete Gibson details the aftermath of Friday's bombing after a year of continued struggle in Nashville, Tenn.
