Officers Give Harrowing Account of Nashville RV Bombing

Newsmax Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Police officers on Sunday provided harrowing details of responding to a Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, at times getting choked up reliving the moments that led up to the blast and offering gratitude that they were still alive.
 Five of the six MNPD officers who help evacuate families before the Christmas morning bombing in Nashville talk about what they saw and their life-saving actions

