Unemployment benefits expire as government is set to shutdown

CBS News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans this weekend. Meanwhile, the government is scheduled to shut down for the third time in President Trump's time in the White House as government funding is set to expire on Monday. Paula Reid reports.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand

From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand 00:36

 President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package. Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier this week unless lawmakers include $2,000 stimulus payments. Business Insider reports Trump could cost...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories December 27

 Here's the latest for Sunday, December 27th: Trump delays bill signing as jobless aid expires; Tennessee man under investigation for Christmas Day bombing; Man..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans; EU begins mass vaccinations across 27 nations; 332K US deaths

 Jobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Jobless benefits expire as relief bill awaits Trump's signature

 Mr. Trump has refused to signed the bill over the $600 stimulus checks, instead insisting on checks of $2,000.
CBS News

Paula Reid American journalist

Unemployment benefits set to expire as fate of COVID economic relief package unclear

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to expire on Saturday if President Trump refuses to sign the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress...
CBS News

Trump heads to Florida after opposing Congress’ pandemic relief bill

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to run out the day after Christmas. Congress passed another relief bill earlier in the week, but the..
CBS News

COVID relief bill sent to Trump as fate remains uncertain

 President Trump threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief bill unless direct payments were raised. With millions of Americans in limbo, Democrats are pushing to get..
CBS News

Why Trump waited until after relief bill was passed to push for $2,000 checks

 Several aid programs are set to expire in the coming days unless President Trump signs the latest COVID relief bill into law. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump stain likely to dog officials' post-administration job prospects

 Serving in the White House is normally a passport to a lucrative job in business or lobbying but little about the Trump presidency is normal In normal times it..
WorldNews

Fate of COVID stimulus bill in question as millions of Americans wait for help

 President Trump has the COVID-19 relief bill in Florida but it is not clear if he will sign it or veto it. Unemployment benefits will run out for millions of..
CBS News

How real is the threat of prosecution for Donald Trump post-presidency?

 At noon on 20 January, presuming he doesn’t have to be dragged out of the White House as a trespasser, Donald Trump will make one last walk across the South..
WorldNews

Trump accuses McConnell, others in GOP of failing to fight for him

 President Trump on Saturday accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans of failing to fight on his behalf regarding the outcome of the...
FOXNews.com

Trump warns Iran over rocket strike on embassy in Iraq

 (MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON � US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday he would hold "Iran responsible" in the event of a fatal attack...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Upworthy

News24.com | 2020: World rocked by Covid-19, Trump and Black Lives Matter

 The Covid-19 pandemic cast a long pall over 2020 but it also saw President Donald Trump beaten by Joe Biden in a tumultuous US election and the Black Lives...
News24