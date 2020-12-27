There are over 19 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., and nearly 333,000 people have died from the disease. Health officials are bracing for a surge of cases after holiday travel. Lilia Luciano has the latest.Full Article
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 19 million
