Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill After Unemployment Aid Lapses

NYTimes.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
After calling the measure a “disgrace,” President Trump abruptly signed it, extending expanded unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium, and averting a government shutdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Unemployment benefits expire on Saturday as relief bill still sought

Unemployment benefits expire on Saturday as relief bill still sought 02:04

 Federal unemployment benefits expire on Saturday, as a COVID-19 relief bill remains unsigned by President Trump, who is calling for higher relief checks to Americans.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Unemployment benefits expire as government is set to shutdown

 Unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans this weekend. Meanwhile, the government is scheduled to shut down for the third time in President Trump's..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 27

 Here's the latest for Sunday, December 27th: Trump delays bill signing as jobless aid expires; Tennessee man under investigation for Christmas Day bombing; Man..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans; EU begins mass vaccinations across 27 nations; 332K US deaths

 Jobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire [Video]

2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire

CBS4's Nancy Chen reports Americans won't get additional unemployment benefits if President Donald Trump doesn't sign Congress' COVID relief bill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published
Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill [Video]

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Unemployment Benefits Expire For Millions Of Americans As President Trump Demands Changes In COVID-19 Bill [Video]

Unemployment Benefits Expire For Millions Of Americans As President Trump Demands Changes In COVID-19 Bill

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Unemployment runs out for millions after Federal Unemployment Benefits expire

 As another COVID-19 relief bill hangs in the balance, unemployment benefits for as many as 12 million Americans expired Saturday night,...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comNews24Newsmax

Second stimulus check updates: Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump rages

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday unless President...
Upworthy Also reported by •CTV NewsUSATODAY.com

Trump just cost jobless workers one week of federal unemployment assistance after he failed to sign the relief bill by midnight on Saturday

 The president's push for $2,000 stimulus checks has threatened the federal unemployment benefits included in the bill.
Business Insider