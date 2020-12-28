Last-place Broncos doomed by scoring 1 touchdown in 7 trips across midfield against Chargers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AFC West Preview Week 9: Broncos Take Momentum From Comeback Win Into Atlanta; Raiders And Chargers Continue Rivalry



SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 9 matchups in the AFC West, as Broncos look to down Falcons and the Chargers hope Justin Herbert can lead them over the Raiders. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:05 Published on November 6, 2020 Drew Lock produces signature win. What does it mean for offense?



Broncos quarterback Drew Lock danced his way back into good graces with Denver fans after a wild comeback win. Did he unlock key to this offense? Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:52 Published on November 2, 2020