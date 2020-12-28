Colorado native Austin Ekeler’s late-game runs seal Broncos defeat against Chargers
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The Broncos defense bottled up running back Austin Ekeler to 7 yards on 10 carries before the Chargers final offensive series when the Colorado native put the game away for Los Angeles.
