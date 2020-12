Randle, Payton Power Knicks To Rout Of Greek Freak, Bucks Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Tom Thibodeau's first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed the Milwaukee Bucks 130-110 on Sunday night. 👓 View full article

