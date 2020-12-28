Global  
 

Trump Signs $2.3 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill into Law, Stimulus Checks to Be Delivered Mid-March

HNGN Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Trump Signs $2.3 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill into Law, Stimulus Checks to Be Delivered Mid-MarchPresident Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion pandemic relief and spending bill on Sunday night after coming into agreement with Congress over stimulus checks, voter fraud, and Section 30.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay 01:30

 Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay. Congress approved the bipartisan...

