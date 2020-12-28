Trump Signs $2.3 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill into Law, Stimulus Checks to Be Delivered Mid-March
Monday, 28 December 2020 () President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion pandemic relief and spending bill on Sunday night after coming into agreement with Congress over stimulus checks, voter fraud, and Section 30.
Trump Signs
Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay .
President Donald Trump signed the massive
$2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour.
avoiding a government shutdown and
extending additional unemployment
benefits that had lapsed during the delay.
Congress approved the bipartisan...
Late on Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief package into law, bringing relief to Americans that need it. However, the delay in passing the bill has already caused some pain. KDKA's..
After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and..