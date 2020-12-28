Global  
 

Nashville Bombing: Suspect Charged After Truck Halted in Tennessee Playing Strange Audio

HNGN Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Nashville Bombing: Suspect Charged After Truck Halted in Tennessee Playing Strange AudioThe recent development on the Nashville Bombing is a suspected truck playing similar audio recorded in the blast. The driver was booked by the police when apprehended.
FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast

The agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Duration: 01:03Published
Deputies investigate suspicious truck near Nashville

Deputies investigated a suspicious truck near Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday.

Duration: 00:30Published
FBI searching home after Nashville blast

Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day.

Duration: 02:23Published