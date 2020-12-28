Nashville Bombing: Suspect Charged After Truck Halted in Tennessee Playing Strange Audio
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The recent development on the Nashville Bombing is a suspected truck playing similar audio recorded in the blast. The driver was booked by the police when apprehended.
The recent development on the Nashville Bombing is a suspected truck playing similar audio recorded in the blast. The driver was booked by the police when apprehended.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources