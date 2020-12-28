Nashville Bombing: Suspect Charged After Truck Halted in Tennessee Playing Strange Audio

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast



The agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:03 Published 9 hours ago Deputies investigate suspicious truck near Nashville



Deputies investigated a suspicious truck near Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:30 Published 9 hours ago FBI searching home after Nashville blast



Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:23 Published 1 day ago