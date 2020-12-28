Global  
 

Outrage after new Breonna Taylor bust smashed in Oakland

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The community is incensed. The Sculptor says he thinks it was it was an attack against the Black Lives Matter movement.
