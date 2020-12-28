Global  
 

Mired in Crises, North Korea's Kim to Open Big Party Meeting

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus restrictions that have significantly limited his public appearances. Warning signals for an economy battered by pandemic-related border closings and natural disasters. The impending departure of a U.S. president who said he "fell in love" with him.As North...
