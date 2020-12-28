Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope Formally Strips Vatican Secretariat of State of Assets

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Pope Francis has formally stripped the Vatican secretariat of state of its financial assets and real estate holdings following its bungled management of hundreds of millions of euros in donations and investments that are now the subject of a corruption investigation.Francis...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like