Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both parties
Under intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in Nashville say they have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds
Fewer rejected ballots seemed to be a win for voter access. Trump and others disagreeRejected ballots were a concern before the election, but the numbers have so far been lower than expected. Trump and other Republicans see a problem.
AP Top Stories December 28 AHere's the latest for Monday December 28th: Trump signs COVID relief bill; Authorities ID Nashville bomber; Illinois bowling alley shooting suspect charged; NY..
Coronavirus updates: New York officials investigate vaccine fraud; TSA reports 1.1M travelers on day after Christmas; 333K US deathsPresident Donald Trump signs $900B relief bill that he labeled as "disgrace." Stay-home orders likely to be extended in California. Latest COVID news.
Ski resorts remain open in Austria despite third national lockdown
South Africa COVID cases over one million
Kent lorry queue down to 180 vehicles after border closureThousands of hauliers queued in Kent when the border shut due to an alert over a new Covid variant.
Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials
Eerie video shows moments bomb explodes on Christmas Day in NashvilleThe Metro Nashville Police Department released footage of the moment the Christmas Day bombing shook the city.
Nashville explosion: CCTV captures moment of blastPolice believe the incident in front of a telecommunications office was likely a suicide bombing.
'I am with you always': Nashville pastors share messages of God's hope, promise after Christmas Day bombingNashville pastors shared messages of God's promise two days after a vehicle bomb shattered the peace of Christmas Day in the city's historic downtown.
