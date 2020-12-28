Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both parties

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Under intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in Nashville say they have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill

GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill 02:11

 As President Donald Trump holds out on signing a coronavirus relief bill, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump will be remembered for “chaos and misery” if he doesn’t sign the bill. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Fewer rejected ballots seemed to be a win for voter access. Trump and others disagree

 Rejected ballots were a concern before the election, but the numbers have so far been lower than expected. Trump and other Republicans see a problem.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories December 28 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 28th: Trump signs COVID relief bill; Authorities ID Nashville bomber; Illinois bowling alley shooting suspect charged; NY..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: New York officials investigate vaccine fraud; TSA reports 1.1M travelers on day after Christmas; 333K US deaths

 President Donald Trump signs $900B relief bill that he labeled as "disgrace." Stay-home orders likely to be extended in California. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ski resorts remain open in Austria despite third national lockdown [Video]

Ski resorts remain open in Austria despite third national lockdown

More than 400 Austrian ski stations have been allowed to reopen just before the country entered another nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Earlier this year, tourists in the alpine party town of Ischgl spread COVID across Europe after the resort failed to lock down quickly enough.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published
South Africa COVID cases over one million [Video]

South Africa COVID cases over one million

South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Kent lorry queue down to 180 vehicles after border closure

 Thousands of hauliers queued in Kent when the border shut due to an alert over a new Covid variant.
BBC News
Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials [Video]

Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials

Iran is to begin human trials of a locally-produced coronavirus vaccine - after sanctions stopped it getting other drugs from the West.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:00Published

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Eerie video shows moments bomb explodes on Christmas Day in Nashville

 The Metro Nashville Police Department released footage of the moment the Christmas Day bombing shook the city.
 
USATODAY.com

Nashville explosion: CCTV captures moment of blast

 Police believe the incident in front of a telecommunications office was likely a suicide bombing.
BBC News

'I am with you always': Nashville pastors share messages of God's hope, promise after Christmas Day bombing

 Nashville pastors shared messages of God's promise two days after a vehicle bomb shattered the peace of Christmas Day in the city's historic downtown.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package [Video]

Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package

President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill [Video]

After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:14Published
2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire [Video]

2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire

CBS4's Nancy Chen reports Americans won't get additional unemployment benefits if President Donald Trump doesn't sign Congress' COVID relief bill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

VIDEO: Nashville tattoo shop destroyed in Christmas Day bombing

 Video shows the moment a Nashville tattoo shop was destroyed when an RV exploded in downtown Nashville Christmas morning. Nashville Ink,...
Upworthy Also reported by •News24USATODAY.com

MNPD releases dramatic video of downtown Nashville explosion

 The Metro Nashville Police Department has released video of the explosion from downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSUSATODAY.com

LA entertainment exec linked to Nashville bombing suspect  

 The suspect wanted in the Christmas Day RV bombing in downtown Nashville allegedly transferred two properties to a Los Angeles entertainment executive within the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.com