Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Authorities investigate Nashville explosion

Authorities investigate Nashville explosion 02:20

 Authorities are continuing to investigate Nashville explosion

Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both parties

 Under intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in..
CBS News

Eerie video shows moments bomb explodes on Christmas Day in Nashville

 The Metro Nashville Police Department released footage of the moment the Christmas Day bombing shook the city.
 
USATODAY.com

Nashville explosion: Downtown barricaded for fourth day; Anthony Warner named as bomber

 Authorities named Anthony Warner as the bomber on Sunday as questions about a motive lingered in the investigation's fourth day.
USATODAY.com

A Quiet Life, a Thunderous Death, and a Nightmare That Shook Nashville

 DNA tests show that Anthony Warner blew himself up along with a chunk of downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
NYTimes.com

Nashville bombing suspect's remains found at scene of the blast, FBI confirms

 The FBI and Nashville authorities on Sunday confirmed the suspect in the Christmas Day blast died in the bombing. "We can tell you Anthony Warner is the person..
CBS News

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..

Law enforcement officials identified Anthony Warner of Antioch as the Christmas Day bomber.

 Video shows the moment a Nashville tattoo shop was destroyed when an RV exploded in downtown Nashville Christmas morning. Nashville Ink,...
 The Metro Nashville Police Department has released video of the explosion from downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.
 The suspect wanted in the Christmas Day RV bombing in downtown Nashville allegedly transferred two properties to a Los Angeles entertainment executive within the...
