Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner was giving away property, claimed he was retiring, sick: report
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The man identified as the suspect in Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing reportedly rid himself of his pricey possessions – including his home – and told people he was sick or retiring in the weeks leading up to the explosion.
