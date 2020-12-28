Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner was giving away property, claimed he was retiring, sick: report

FOXNews.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The man identified as the suspect in Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing reportedly rid himself of his pricey possessions – including his home – and told people he was sick or retiring in the weeks leading up to the explosion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast

FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast 01:03

 The agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber [Video]

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:18Published
Officials Name Nashville Bombing Suspect [Video]

Officials Name Nashville Bombing Suspect

Officials Name Nashville Bombing Suspect

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published
'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing [Video]

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Nashville bombing suspect identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, police sources say

 The suspect allegedly behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, two law enforcement sources...
FOXNews.com

Nashville bombing: Police identify lone suspect as Anthony Quinn Warner

 Police are now hunting for a motive after the 63-year-old's DNA was found at the scene of the blast. He is believed to have killed himself in the explosion.
euronews

Anthony Quinn Warner: What to know about the Nashville bombing suspect

 Federal authorities on Sunday identified the suspect in the Christmas Nashville RV bombing as Anthony Quinn Warner.
FOXNews.com