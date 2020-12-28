Lori Loughlin Released after Prison Term in College Scam
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
"Full House" actor Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college.Loughlin was released from the federal lockup in Dublin, California, where she had been...
