Lori Loughlin Released From Federal Prison
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The actress has completed a two-month sentence for conspiring to pass her daughters off as rowers so they would be admitted to the University of Southern California.
University of Southern California Private research university in Los Angeles, California, United States
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scamThe actor and her husband admitted to paying $500,000 i bribes to get their two daughters into USC.
CBS News
