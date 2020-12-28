The secretary of state’s office in Georgia says that Georgia Runoffs will be the same as November 3 with a minor change. It will allow early counting of mail-in ballots that were the source of controversy.Full Article
Early Counting Mandatory on January 5 Georgia Runoffs, Same as November 3 Elections
HNGN 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - December 1, 2020 (Part 1)
WCBI
(Part 1 of 4) Unlike the COVID-19 catastrophe in the US which has killed over 260,000 people and counting, the island nation of..
Iran’s Revolutionary Influence In South Asia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
11pm-11082020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-11082020
7pm-11042020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Top Republicans Support Trump Challenge To Biden Victory
Eurasia Review
-
Vote Counting Continues In Tense US Presidential Race
Eurasia Review
-
US stocks close sharply higher as Biden edges toward Electoral College win
Proactive Investors