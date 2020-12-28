Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Retired FBI official discusses Nashville bombing investigation

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Stephen Burmeister, a retired supervisory special agent for the FBI, joined CBSN to discuss what investigators have learned about the Nashville Christmas bombing and a possible motive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast

FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast 01:03

 The agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Nashville bomber's motive "may never" be known

 Authorities are trying to piece together the motive behind the explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people.
CBS News

'Deadliest Catch' Nick McGlashan Dead At 33

 Nick McGlashan, a 7th generation fisherman who starred in "Deadliest Catch," has died ... TMZ has learned. The Medical Examiner and family tell TMZ ... Nick..
TMZ.com

FBI names Nashville Christmas bomber, remains found on site

 The FBI has identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber but there are still questions about his motive. CBS News’ Mola Lenghi has more.
CBS News

Nashville bombing: Authorities know Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the blast, but motive still a mystery

 Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to find answers.
USATODAY.com

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

CBS Weekend News, December 27, 2020

 FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast; How Weekend News stayed afloat during the pandemic
CBS News

FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast

 Federal investigators have identified Anthony Quinn Warner as a person of interest in the Nashville bombing on Christmas Day. The FBI said Sunday that human..
CBS News

Nashville bombing suspect's remains found at scene of the blast, FBI confirms

 The FBI and Nashville authorities on Sunday confirmed the suspect in the Christmas Day blast died in the bombing. "We can tell you Anthony Warner is the person..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Former federal prosecutor discusses next steps in bombing investigation [Video]

Former federal prosecutor discusses next steps in bombing investigation

Investigators work to solve Christmas morning bombing as conspiracy theories grow.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:03Published
Former FBI agent weighs in on Nashville bombing [Video]

Former FBI agent weighs in on Nashville bombing

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan says he believes video surveillance will be the key to making an arrest in the Nashville bombing.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:37Published
FBI searching home after Nashville blast [Video]

FBI searching home after Nashville blast

Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Retired FBI official discusses Nashville bombing investigation

 Stephen Burmeister, a retired supervisory special agent for the FBI, joined CBSN to discuss what investigators have learned about the Nashville Christmas bombing...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyJapan Today

FBI confirms identity of Nashville suspect and says he died in blast

 Federal investigators have identified Anthony Quinn Warner as a person of interest in the Nashville bombing on Christmas Day. The FBI said Sunday that human...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyJapan Today

It's not the same RV! Official narrative of Nashville "suicide bomber" melts away as RV supposedly used in the bombing found to have different stripe accents

 (Natural News) The joke of the day is that after analyzing the DNA of the “human remains” found at the scene of the Nashville bomb, the FBI has just declared...
NaturalNews.com