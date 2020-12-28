Countdown to 2021: Waterford crystal triangles installed on New Year's Eve ball in Times Square
For over 111 years, the annual Times Square ball drop has been the center of New Years Eve celebrations across America. 2020 has been an unusual year, but this tradition remains the same. Waterford Crystal's master artisan Tom Brennan joins CBSN to talk about this year's theme.
