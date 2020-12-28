Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Countdown to 2021: Waterford crystal triangles installed on New Year's Eve ball in Times Square

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
For over 111 years, the annual Times Square ball drop has been the center of New Years Eve celebrations across America. 2020 has been an unusual year, but this tradition remains the same. Waterford Crystal's master artisan Tom Brennan joins CBSN to talk about this year's theme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: NYC New Year's Ball Drop

WEB EXTRA: NYC New Year's Ball Drop 00:40

 New York's Times Square won't be packed with people to ring in 2021 because of the pandemic, but the iconic New Year's Eve Ball will still help us count down to the new year. Take a look at this year's ball.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Waterford Waterford City in Munster, Ireland

Crystals installed on Times Square New Year's ball

 Workers have installed nearly 200 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square's New Year's Eve ball in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration...
USATODAY.com

Times Square Times Square Intersection and area in Manhattan, New York

A winter wonderland in Times Square [Video]

A winter wonderland in Times Square

As a winter storm marched up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday (December 16) it was a festive spirit in New York's Times Square with both Santa and the Statue of Liberty on the street.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:28Published
26/11 terror attack: Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistan Consulate in NY [Video]

26/11 terror attack: Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistan Consulate in NY

A group of Indian-Americans protested outside Pakistan Consulate in New York on 26th Nov, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan. A mobile banner was also rolled out outside the Consulate and Times Square, demanding justice for victims of Mumbai Terror Attack.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency [Video]

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency

Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were seen dancing. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female, and the Asian-American Vice President.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

New Year's Eve New Year's Eve Holiday celebrated on 31 December

AP Top Stories December 28 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 28th: Trump signs COVID relief bill; Authorities ID Nashville bomber; Illinois bowling alley shooting suspect charged; NY..
USATODAY.com

Nine people from Sydney's Northern Beaches fined $1000 each after allegedly attending a wedding in breach of lockdown

 Stay-at-home orders will stay in place until at least 9 January for the northern zone of Sydney's Northern Beaches, with a small reprieve for New Year's Eve.
SBS

NSW records five new coronavirus cases linked to the Northern Beaches as NYE restrictions revealed

 Stay-at-home orders will stay in place until at least 9 January for the northern zone of Sydney's Northern Beaches, with a small reprieve for New Year's Eve.
SBS

Waterford Crystal Waterford Crystal Manufacturer of crystal

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'No man' zones in Bengaluru during New Year's celebrations: Police Commissioner [Video]

'No man' zones in Bengaluru during New Year's celebrations: Police Commissioner

Bengaluru will see 'no man' zones in various parts of city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, informed Police Commissioner Kamal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
New Year, New Home Updates [Video]

New Year, New Home Updates

Home improvement & lifestyle expert, Kathryn Emery, show us easy to do projects to help get your home organized and clean!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 06:34Published
Good news in 2020! [Video]

Good news in 2020!

2020 has been...a year. But there were some wonderful things that happened too. Here they are, wrapped for you.

Credit: Loopsider - English     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Saweetie Reveals Her New Year’s Eve Performance Plans

Saweetie Reveals Her New Year’s Eve Performance Plans West Coast rapper Saweetie isn’t staying inside during New Year’s Eve. The hip-hop star has come forward to reveal she’s landing on TV sets across the...
SOHH Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldThe Arguscbs4.comIndiaTimesNews24Belfast TelegraphThe AgeBBC NewsCBC.caBishops Stortford Observer

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'Super-spreader' New Year's Eve parties could cost lives, warns Swann

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'Super-spreader' New Year's Eve parties could cost lives, warns Swann The Northern Ireland public have been urged not to hold potential "super-spreader" New Year's Eve parties on Thursday, with Health Minister Robin Swann warning...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Justin Bieber's Sexually Suggestive Comment About Hailey Bieber Has Fans Talking - See Her Response to Him!

 Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber had a not-safe-for-the-office interaction on Instagram this weekend! It all started when Justin posted a video of himself...
Just Jared