Nashville bombing: Authorities know Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the blast, but motive remains a mystery

Delawareonline Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to determine why.
 
News video: What we know about the Nashville bombing suspect

 Investigators are looking at “any and all possible motives” in the Nashville explosion after identifying the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner. CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reports.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding why someone would blow up Second Avenue. Investigators have named 63-year-old Anthony Warner as the man behind the explosion.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Anthony Warner, the man identified as the bomber behind the Christmas morning explosion, was not on their radar before the bomb went off.

A young music industry executive has found herself at the heart of the Nashville Christmas bombing investigation — after mysteriously being gifted two homes by crazed loner Anthony Quinn Warner.

 Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to find answers.
After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motive NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the...
Nashville blast: Search for a motive after bomber identified as Anthony Warner

Nashville blast: Search for a motive after bomber identified as Anthony Warner With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville's Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing...
