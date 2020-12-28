|
Nashville bombing: Authorities know Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the blast, but motive remains a mystery
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to determine why.
What we know about the Nashville bombing suspect 02:50
Investigators are looking at “any and all possible motives” in the Nashville explosion after identifying the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner. CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reports.
